Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SONG remained flat at $GBX 109 ($1.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 984,889 shares. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of $424.40 million and a P/E ratio of 77.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 116 ($1.53) price objective for the company.

