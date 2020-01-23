Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.13 ($2.80).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Banco Santander reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.30 million and a P/E ratio of 65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

