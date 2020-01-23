Hochtief (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €127.00 by Independent Research

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been given a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOT. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.57 ($155.32).

Shares of HOT traded down €8.80 ($10.23) on Thursday, hitting €109.30 ($127.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,477 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.56. Hochtief has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($203.49).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

