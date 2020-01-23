HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Tops $120,738.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 69.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $120,738.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

