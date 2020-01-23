Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

