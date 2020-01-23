Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

