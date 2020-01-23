Horizen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $79.99 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.68 or 0.00115601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00595233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00118770 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,262,650 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, COSS, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.