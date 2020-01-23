Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.00

News stories about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HAL stock opened at C$18.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.58. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 1-year low of C$15.54 and a 1-year high of C$18.96.

