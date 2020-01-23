Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,137,000 after buying an additional 7,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,852,000 after buying an additional 3,033,957 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,982,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 2,246,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 1,093,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

