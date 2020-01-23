HTMLCOIN One Day Volume Reaches $7,469.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Bleutrade. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $7,469.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

