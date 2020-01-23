Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.29.

HBM traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.40. 822,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$384.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

