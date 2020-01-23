Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

