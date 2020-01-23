Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HII. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Shares of HII opened at $275.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $193.53 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.54 and its 200-day moving average is $232.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,860,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 111,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

