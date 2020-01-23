Huobi Token Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Huobi. Huobi Token has a market cap of $741.66 million and $110.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001293 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.