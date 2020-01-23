HYCON (HYC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.30 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $650,853.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,999,898,703 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,374,631 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

