Hydro Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Hydro has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bittrex and CoinEx. Hydro has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $436,610.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDAX, BitForex, Upbit, DEx.top, BitMart and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

