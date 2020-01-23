HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:HYMTF opened at $32.70 on Thursday. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

