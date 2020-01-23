Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Monday.

Hyve Group stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 104.60 ($1.38). 721,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $775.73 million and a PE ratio of -116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.55.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

