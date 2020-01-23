Ian Taylor Acquires 33 Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Ian Taylor acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($199.25).

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrafin alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Ian Taylor bought 37 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £146.15 ($192.25).

LON IHP opened at GBX 476 ($6.26) on Thursday. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 397.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. Integrafin’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

IHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.