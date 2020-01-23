IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reduced their target price on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter worth about $8,998,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of IBM by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of IBM by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

