ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Declares GBX 5 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICGT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 974 ($12.81). 109,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,984. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,000 ($13.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 991.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 913.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.71.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

