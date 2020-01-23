iDealCash Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $121,039.00 and $10.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00054102 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

