IDEX Membership Achieves Market Capitalization of $212,317.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for about $106.16 or 0.01261367 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $212,317.00 and approximately $476.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.05611784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

