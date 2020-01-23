ILCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $19.95 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and $186,475.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026424 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008712 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006182 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000541 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,333,898,907 coins and its circulating supply is 380,202,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, FreiExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

