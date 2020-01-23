IMI (IMI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IMI (LON: IMI):

1/20/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – IMI is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – IMI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2019 – IMI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/5/2019 – IMI had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/28/2019 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target on the stock.

LON:IMI traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,143 ($15.04). The company had a trading volume of 331,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,174.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,052.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

