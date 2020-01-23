Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target Raised to C$2.70

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

III stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,665. The firm has a market cap of $273.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.39. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.16.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

