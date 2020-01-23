Independent Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.67 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €44.74 ($52.02). 3,289,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.80. Daimler has a 1 year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

