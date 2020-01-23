InflationCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $31,756.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $31,756.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

