Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 27,833,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,191,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

