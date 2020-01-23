Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.74. 28,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,038. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

