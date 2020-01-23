INLOCK (ILK) Price Tops $0.0022

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $21,987.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.05611784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,285,178,884 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

