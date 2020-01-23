INO COIN (INO) Market Cap Achieves $302.89 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $302.89 million and approximately $543,130.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00020232 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

