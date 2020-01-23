Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

INGN opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Inogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.