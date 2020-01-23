Insider Buying: Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £126.96 ($167.01).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Rachel Kentleton bought 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,000 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £130 ($171.01).

On Friday, November 22nd, Rachel Kentleton bought 13 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £122.46 ($161.09).

LON PAY opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.73) on Thursday. Paypoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $713.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,014.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 944.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

PAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

