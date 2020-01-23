Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases 212,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68.

On Friday, November 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,541,065.40.

PBF traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

