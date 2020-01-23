Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells 443 Shares of Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Patrick Taylor Horn sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $10,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 156,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,580. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

