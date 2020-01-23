Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $349,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,171.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael A. Osier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90.

NYSE:CHGG remained flat at $$42.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,256,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,328. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 271,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.