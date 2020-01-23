Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 7,803 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96.

On Thursday, November 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 763,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,433. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.