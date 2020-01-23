Insider Selling: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Sells 14,706 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Digital alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 6,938,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.