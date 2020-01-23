Insureum (ISR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $440,620.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Insureum has a total market cap of $923,768.00 and approximately $440,620.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and CoinZest. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum launched on March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto.

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.