INT Chain Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and Allcoin. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $838,456.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.05505427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00127660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011752 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

