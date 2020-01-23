Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the chip maker on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Intel has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 40,919,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.