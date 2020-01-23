Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

