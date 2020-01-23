Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.7% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Intel stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

