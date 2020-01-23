Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

