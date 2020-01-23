Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.25 billion.Intel also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.30 EPS.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,821,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

