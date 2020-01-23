Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intel stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 41,867,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

