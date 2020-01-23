Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.19 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,867,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

