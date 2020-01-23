Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.15 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Intel stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.32. 41,867,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

