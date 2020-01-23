Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $19-19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.19 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 40,821,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

